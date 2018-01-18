Now You Can Help Bail People Out Of Jail Every Time You Buy Something

Cannabis is everywhere these days, from gyms to women-only weed retreats . It’s increasingly in everything, too: cotton candy, ice cream, lotion, and aphrodisiac oils. The herb, now legal in eight states (and D.C.), is so hot right now that the New York Times Style section tweeted , “What *can’t* you do with pot?”

The answer: “Be a black person with it,” says social engineer and inventor Kortney Ryan Ziegler.

Ziegler is right. Although white and black people use weed at nearly identical rates, black people are nearly four times as likely to be arrested for possession, as Fast Company reported. Even in states where weed is legal for recreational use, like Colorado, arrest rates have dropped much faster for whites than other communities.

But Ziegler is doing more than tweet the uncomfortable truth–he’s taking action to help tackle both the industrial prison complex and the structural racism that’s pervasive across the United States. In November 2017, he launched Appolition, a completely self-funded crowdfunding app. It links to your bank account and rounds your credit and debit card purchases to donate your spare change to bail money to free black people awaiting trial.

He was inspired not only by his own experiences, having a parent who’s incarcerated, but also by Mama’s Bail Out Day: “I saw that they raised almost one million dollars and it was the first time I’d seen this public excitement around crowdfunding for black folks,” Ziegler told Fast Company in a phone interview.

As word spread on social media, people, “mostly young black folks,” signed up for Appolition by the hundreds.

Once users collect 50 cents worth of change, it’s automatically transferred to National Bail Out, a collection of organizations that focus their efforts around bail relief and reform, paid for by the nonprofit Color of Change and the Movement for Black Lives coalition.