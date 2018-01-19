Companies Say They Want To Support Sustainable Development, But Do They Know How?

The head of the world’s largest investment fund, Blackrock, set Wall Street aflutter recently when he told CEOs they needed to act more in society’s interests. No more short-termism to fulfill quarterly earnings targets. It’s time for more decision-making in the name of sustainability and a harmonious world, said Larry Fink.

“To prosper over time, every company must not only deliver financial performance, but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society,” Fink said in a much cited letter to CEOs. “Companies must benefit all of their stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, and the communities in which they operate.”

In truth, many CEOs probably already understand the social imperative. They’ve been hearing similar messages about corporate social responsibility for a decade and more. The harder question, as a new survey shows, may be how they carry out that mandate. Squaring the need to serve multiple stakeholders with the need to serve profit-hungry investors remains a big challenge.

The survey, based on responses from 350 executives from multiple countries, comes from the global consulting firm Deloitte. It finds that CEOs are keen to enact an agenda around the Sustainable Development Goals, the suite of global commitments covering everything from ending extreme poverty and hunger to tackling climate change and reducing income inequality. Fully 92% of respondents say they support the SDG agenda. But just 17% believe they currently have programs in place to help achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Fink asked CEOs to take up the slack from governments that he said are failing “to prepare for the future, on issues ranging from retirement and infrastructure to automation and worker retraining.” Society is increasingly turning to the “private sector and asking that companies respond to broader societal challenges,” he said. But CEOs have yet to work out how to go about reaching those goals. For example, only 12% of executives believe their businesses will collaborate with governments to ensure schools are preparing students “appropriately for the future.”

“I think people find it hard to know how they can contribute over and above what they’re doing at the moment. There is a [complicated] landscape [of opportunities] out there, but in some cases companies are still coming to grips with what they should be doing,” says David Cruickshank, Deloitte’s global chairman, in an interview with Fast Company.

“They say quite explicitly that their businesses only prosper if the societies that they serve prosper. But a lot of businesses struggle to focus what they do and they don’t have great measures of impact. There is a lack of standardization in non-financial reporting.”