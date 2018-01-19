Three Reasons Your Presentation Is Literally Putting People To Sleep

You’re halfway through your big important presentation, and suddenly you notice that one of the executives you’re speaking to even seems to be gently nodding his head. Great, you must really be resonating!

But then you realize he wasn’t nodding at all–he was nodding off. That’s right, your presentation is actually putting people to sleep. Noticing your listeners in the process of tuning you out can feel hugely embarrassing and stressful; wracked with sudden anxiety, now you need to get a hold of yourself and simultaneously get a hold of them. Here are a few reasons why your talk may have a sleep-inducing effect–and what you can do to avoid it.

1. Your Rhythm Is Too Repetitive

When your sentence length and pacing stay at the same level throughout your presentation, it produces a monotonous effect that can literally make your listeners feel sleepy.

In a memorable scene from Jordan Peele’s 2017 movie Get Out, the protagonist is hypnotized by his girlfriend’s mother when she twirls a spoon around a teacup. Similarly, if you get into a rhythm where everything you say starts to sound the same, you may “hypnotize” your audience. This is especially likely if you tend to speak in long-winded sentences. So make sure you vary the length of your sentences, erring on the side of short phrases.

2. You Sound Pattern Is Compressed

Another reason you may be causing your audience to nod off is because your sound pattern is “compressed” rather than “extended.” I recently worked with two speaking clients, one with a French accent and another with a Chinese accent. In both cases, I was certainly interested in what they were saying. I wasn’t tired, either. But with both clients, I found myself nodding off after just a few minutes–even though they both sounded very differently. What their speaking styles had in common, though, was a tightly compressed sound pattern.