No one tell Trump, but North and South Korea are marching together at the Olympics

Athletes from North and South Korea will be marching together under the Korean Unification flag at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. As CNN reports , not only will the athletes march as a unified Korea, but the skiers will train together at a resort in North Korea and hold a joint cultural event there. North Korea will also send around 230 supporters to cheer on its athletes at the Olympic Games and send people to root for their Paralympic athletes, too.

The announcement was made following talks between representatives from the two Koreas on Wednesday at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two countries. It represents the biggest thaw in diplomatic relations in years, but some North Korea watchers are skeptical. Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono called the move a “charm offensive” meant to buy time for North Korea to perfect its nuclear missile program while everyone is distracted by the wonders of diplomacy.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in credits Trump with helping the two countries resume talks, presumably because neither North or South Korea would benefit if Trump decides to make use of his “Nuclear Button.” However, North Korea is still referring to the U.S. president as a “lunatic” and “loser.” Sounds like these two countries will have a lot to talk about in the coming weeks—if North Korea doesn’t blow us all up first.ML