Most Patreon creators make less than $100 a month

That’s not great news for the content creators that take to the site to supplement their earnings. Bloomberg reports that though Patreon now has over 50,000 creators and pulled in more than $150 million from one million patrons, the fact is most creators don’t earn much–less than $100 on average. Overall this hasn’t been a great news day for content creators. Parteon’s figures come on the heels of YouTube making it harder for smaller content creators to earn money through ads. MG
