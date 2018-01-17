So a meteor exploded over Michigan and caused an earthquake

It sounds like something out of a Roland Emmerich disaster movie, but it really happened. At around 8:10 pm local time last night a meteor streaked across the skies of Michigan and exploded in the atmosphere, reports ABC. That explosion, 5 miles west-southwest of New Haven, Michigan, caused a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in the area. If that’s not nerve-racking enough, it’s especially scary that the meteor was estimated to only be one or two yards across–minuscule compared to most rocky bodies flying through space.