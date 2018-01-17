So a meteor exploded over Michigan and caused an earthquake

It sounds like something out of a Roland Emmerich disaster movie, but it really happened. At around 8:10 pm local time last night a meteor streaked across the skies of Michigan and exploded in the atmosphere, reports ABC. That explosion, 5 miles west-southwest of New Haven, Michigan, caused a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in the area. If that’s not nerve-racking enough, it’s especially scary that the meteor was estimated to only be one or two yards across–minuscule compared to most rocky bodies flying through space.
USGS confirms meteor occurred around 810pm, causing a magnitude 2.0 earthquake: https://t.co/ikp8BG4ITp #miwx
— NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018