Know what else is a “sh**hole”? Trump’s hotels, says Yelp reviewers

[Photo: courtesy Pamela S]

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. had a 4-5 star rating on Yelp just five days ago, but has since fallen to a 2-star rating after hundreds of reviewers took to the site to leave reviews calling his hotel a “sh**hole,” reports CNN. The reviews follow Trump’s alleged incendiary remarks about African and other developing nations. A smattering of the reviews:

Yelp now says the hotel is being monitored by Yelp’s Support team due to media reports about its listing.MG

