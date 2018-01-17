YouTube just made it harder for small video producers to make money

The Google-owned online video giant has introduced a number of changes to its YouTube Partner Program (YPP), the company announced in a blog post. The changes are being made “to address the issues that affected our community in 2017 so we can prevent bad actors from harming the inspiring and original creators around the world who make their living on YouTube.” Under the new rules, in order to have ads placed before their content, video producers will have to meet two requirements:
- They must have at least 1,000 subscribers to their channel.
- They must have more than 4,000 hours of their content viewed by YouTube users in the past 12 months.
The changes are effective immediately and come after the company saw over 200 brands pull their advertising campaigns from the platform last year due to their ads being attached to videos promoting extremist content and hate speech.MG