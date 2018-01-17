advertisement
Microsoft takes first place on Thomson Reuters inaugural Top 100 Global Tech Leaders list

The Redmond company joins several other American companies that also made the top 10. The list “aims to identify the industry’s top financially successful and organizationally sound organizations,” according to Reuters. It is assembled by a 28-factor algorithm that measures a company’s performance on eight benchmarks: financial, people and social responsibility, management and investor confidence, risk and resilience, legal compliance, innovation, environmental impact, reputation, and risk and resilience. Here’s the full top 10 that made the list:

  1. Microsoft, U.S.
  2. Intel, U.S.
  3. Cisco, U.S.
  4. IBM, U.S.
  5. Alphabet, U.S.
  6. Apple, U.S.
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Taiwan
  8. SAP, Germany
  9. Texas Instruments, U.S.
  10. Accenture, Ireland

