Kevin Durant will assist other athletes questing for YouTube stardom

After launching a first-for-an-NBA-player YouTube channel showcasing his off-the-court life, Golden State Warriors star and 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant now wants to help other athletes start their own video empires.

Today, Thirty Five Media, owned by Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman, said it has been working with YouTube to help stars like Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Warriors’ own JaVale McGee and Nick Young get YouTube channels off the ground. Durant’s channel has netted more than half-a-million subscribers and 21 million views since it first went live in April 2017, and KD is also launching a new series with actor Michael Rapaport.

The project is just one example of Durant’s efforts to be a superstar in technology and business, much as he is on the hardcourt.DT