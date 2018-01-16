NY’s Schneiderman leads 22 state AGs in suit to block FCC’S repeal of net neutrality

As expected, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed suit to block what he called the FCC’s “arbitrary and capricious” rollback of Obama-era network neutrality regulations. And Schneiderman is bringing 21 other state AGs along with him into court against Ajit Pai’s FCC.

#BREAKING: I’m leading 22 AGs and filing suit today to stop the @FCC’s illegal rollback of #netneutrality. We can’t stand by and watch one of the greatest tools for democracy ever created be turned into a private playground for the rich and powerful. https://t.co/BUXSVVVMcs pic.twitter.com/xDTbE1uIrM — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) January 16, 2018

Schneiderman and company filed papers with the U.S. Court Appeals in the District of Columbia Tuesday, just over a month after the FCC’s vote to repeal net neutrality principals brought in under ex-chair Tom Wheeler.

Today’s news comes as the drums of war against FCC chairman Ajit Pai’s highly partisan repeal are growing louder in Congress. Democrats in the Senate are a vote away from having enough sponsors for a vote on a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to overturn the FCC’s repeal. In the House, pro-net neutrality forces have 83 sponsors and will be pushing hard for more; they’ll need a simple majority to force a vote, so they’ll need win over some Republicans.MS