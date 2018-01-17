Apple Throttling Woes: Blame Small Batteries, Not Planned Obsolescence

Just before New Year’s, Apple admitted throttling down the performance of older iPhones in order to protect and preserve the batteries in the devices. It also apologized to anyone who felt let down by the undisclosed practice and the company’s communications around it.

Some people surmised that Apple had been throttling the phones in an attempt to hurry iPhone owners into upgrading sooner than later. That led to more than 30 class-action lawsuits in progress accusing Apple of “planned obsolescence.”

But Apple’s actions probably had nothing to do with encouraging people to buy new phones. More likely, the company intentionally slows down older iPhones to compensate for the batteries in the devices, which are often smaller than those used by competitive phones. (For instance, Apple’s iPhone 8 uses a 1821 mAh battery, while Samsung’s Galaxy S8 uses a 3000 mAh battery.)

As one battery engineer told me, the charge capacity of a smartphone battery begins degrading from the very moment the user turns on the device for the first time. Meanwhile, all the functions of the phone–lighting the display, connecting with the internet and GPS, amplifying audio, and on and on–require the same amount of power every time they happen.

Officially, Apple says that iPhone batteries will retain 80% of their capacity through 500 charge/discharge cycles. One expert told me he believes this number is conservative–that iPhone batteries probably last through something like 750 cycles. (Samsung is even more conservative, promising only that its larger batteries will retain 70% of their power capacity through 300 cycles.)

Smaller batteries like those in iPhones, having less capacity to hold charge, logically must be recharged more often than larger ones. So iPhones–especially older ones with smaller batteries than the Plus models and the iPhone X–are more likely to burn through charge/discharge cycles faster, one engineer explained to me. This shortens their overall lifespan.