Do This In Your First Hour, Day, Week, And Month Of Your New Job

You’re new, and it feels awkward, and it’s probably going to for a little while. But that’s okay. Getting settled into your new job is the ultimate act of multitasking: You’ve got to remember names, make friends, figure out your commute, and start doing the actual work you’ve been hired to do–ideally, as well and as efficiently as possible.

Yes, it will be stressful, but it’s helpful to prioritize in order to manage it all. Here’s a quick (but by no means exhaustive) checklist of some important things you should both do–and avoid doing–within your first 30 days.

Your First Hour Or Two

It’s all about first impressions, which are all about emotional intelligence. Chances are someone will take you around to meet at least some of your new colleagues before the clock strikes “lunchtime” on your first day. Don’t miss your shot at nailing those introductions. How? Fast Company contributor and emotional intelligence expert Harvey Deutschendorf has a couple tips for meeting new people:

“Show genuine enthusiasm for meeting.” How? “Just be natural. Pretend you’re meeting a sibling’s new significant other at a social occasion,” he advises. “Give your best, authentic smile. Open up your posture so your legs are at a wide stance but you’re relaxed. Make eye contact, offer a firm handshake. It’s that easy.”

"Just be natural. Pretend you're meeting a sibling's new significant other at a social occasion," he advises. "Give your best, authentic smile. Open up your posture so your legs are at a wide stance but you're relaxed. Make eye contact, offer a firm handshake. It's that easy." Ideally, you'd want to offer a compliment, says Deutschendorf, but since you may not have enough intel yet to do that, "ask a question or two that can lead to information you can later compliment them on."

Say their name before leaving: "Really great meeting you, Shareen."

Your First Day

Nail down your company’s IT contacts. That’s a tip that Zapier’s Emily Irish shares for remote workers’ first days on the job, but applies to just about anyone. Sure, it may feel low-priority on the day you start, especially since you’ll probably be handed/emailed/Slacked a one-pager with your helpdesk team’s info right away.

The only problem is that you’re likely to stash it away and forget about it until your first tech meltdown. So “make it a priority to know who you should talk to if you need help,” Irish suggests. While you’re getting introduced to your new coworkers, just ask your boss or onboarding buddy to take you past the IT team for some quick hellos.

