Levandowski faces more trade secret allegations—in lawsuit filed by nanny

Anthony Levandowski, the former Uber engineer at the center of the company’s intellectual property dispute with Alphabet unit Waymo, faces more allegations of trade secret theft in a lawsuit from a woman who says she worked for him as a nanny.

Erika Wong recently sued Levandowski in California federal court alleging he violated a number of labor laws, Wired reports. But the complaint also includes claims that Levandowski was involved with new startups using stolen trade secrets, that he paid someone “to keep current with Tesla Trucking, non-lidar technology and Nvidia microchips that compete with Mobileye microchips,” and that he discussed leaving the country “at some point as a fugitive by driving up to Alberta, Canada.”

Through a spokesperson, Levandowski has strenuously denied the allegations.

“The allegations in the lawsuit are a work of fiction,” the spokesperson told Wired. “Levandowski is confident that the lawsuit will be dismissed by the courts.”SM