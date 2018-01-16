This app wants to make a game out of taking your vitamins

When it comes to vitamins, there is only so much you can do to be innovative. Many brands these days are delivering vitamins on a subscription plan, so you never run out, and making the individual packs of pills look so attractive that they are Instagrammable.

Care/of, a brand founded by former Bonobos CMO Craig Elbert, has tried to make vitamin consumption more high tech with a mobile app. The idea is to gamify taking your vitamins every day, in an effort to build better habits. The app allows you to set a daily reminder to take your pills, then check in over time to see exactly how your supplements are affecting your health. If you were taking vitamins to improve your skin, for instance, you can see if they are actually working. And as a bonus, if you actually take your vitamins consistently, you can win rewards, from free vitamins to perks from partner brands.

If taking your pills was one of your resolutions this year, it just got easier to tick it off the list.ES