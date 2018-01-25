City-Run Broadband Can Keep Net Neutrality Alive–And It’s Cheap

In recent years, dozens of cities and towns have built their own municipal broadband networks , hoping to drive down prices and boost economic development for residents. And they seem to be succeeding somewhat, according to a new report . Municipal broadband networks generally cost less than private services in the same market, at least when it comes to higher-end fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) offerings.

Researchers at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard compared prices for entry-level services in 27 communities, from Lafayette, Louisiana, to Concord, Massachusetts. In 23 cases, prices for the publicly owned networks were between 2.9% and 50% less than those of the equivalent services offered by companies like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon. (The comparisons are for prices over a four-year period.)

A running total kept by the Institute of Local Self Reliance (ILSR), which campaigns for municipally run networks, lists 95 communities with a publicly owned FTTH reaching all or most of a community. More than 200 places have public fiber networks that reach just part of a community. The end of net neutrality may inspire more places to develop networks, as they look to keep services open to all users.

ILSR backs up the new report’s conclusions. Tennessee has several municipal networks, for instance, and most of have never raised prices. Chattanooga’s, run by the locally owned electric utility, EPB, offers speeds six times faster than when it launched in 2010; a blazingly fast 100 Mbps connection is just $57.99 per month. (The standard definition of a broadband connection is 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload). As a point of comparison, AT&T offers a 50 Mbps connection for $40–well less than half the value of EPB’s service.

However, many state legislatures, including North Carolina, Nebraska, Texas, Missouri, and Arkansas, have either outlawed municipalities from building networks or put up serious roadblocks. In other states, telecom companies have lobbied hard against new projects. Fort Collins, Colorado, passed a ballot initiative last November to establish a new utility despite telecom lobby groups spending up to $900,000 to defeat the measure.

“More communities are considering this, but it’s politically challenging. Cable and telephone companies try to convince people that the municipalities will go broke if they build new networks,” Chris Mitchell, director of ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative, tells Fast Company. (The Obama Administration, which hoped to expand the number of municipal networks, failed in efforts to pre-empt state laws).