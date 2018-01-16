The Government Is Knocking On Amazon’s Door A Lot More Often

As Amazon expands into new business areas, builds out its platforms, and deepens the level of personal data it collects about customers, the company is becoming a more frequent target of government and law-enforcement officials seeking information to help them with criminal cases and other legal efforts.

According to its most recent Information Request Report, Amazon received 1,618 subpoenas and 229 search warrants during the first six months of 2017–the highest for both categories since the e-commerce giant began reporting the data. An analysis of the data also shows the number of requests Amazon receives jumped significantly after 2015, with subpoenas and search warrants now more than double what they were during the first half of that year.

The reason for the jump in requests is not clear, as Amazon doesn’t break down the types of information sought or which services the data requests are related to. A typical request might come from a court seeking to unmask a third-party seller suspected of trading in fraudulent goods or a prosecutor interested in a criminal suspect’s purchase history.

In terms of Amazon’s data-collecting abilities, though, it’s worth noting the relatively recent emergence of Echo, which was released in mid-2015 and has since become a top-selling item on Amazon.com. The voice-enabled smart speakers not only give Amazon a new entry point into the homes of millions of households, it also offers fresh opportunities to learn more about the desires of consumers–which, in turn, could give law enforcement officials new reasons to knock on Amazon’s door.

In one notable case last year, Amazon fought a demand from an Arkansas prosecutor seeking Echo recordings in relation to a murder investigation, arguing that the request was overly broad. The legal fight ended when the suspect okayed the release of the data. The murder charge was ultimately dropped.

Amazon did not respond to questions about whether the rise in data requests is related to Echo.