Want To Be A More Confident Speaker? Tell A Story

Don’t like public speaking or giving presentations? You’re not alone–most people don’t. We’re fighting our primeval fear of ostracism whenever we stand up and begin to regale an audience. But chances are good that you like telling stories and sharing experiences a little more than you like delivering a keynote or running through a slide deck; after all, some 65% of our daily conversations are made up of personal stories (and, well, gossip).

Beyond being compelling, these fundamental narrative structures make it easy for audiences to follow along and comprehend your message as they listen to you. We've all sat through enough bad presentations to know that good ones are the exception, so anything you can do to make your audience's brains work less hard will make them love you. 3. Stories Are Easier To Remember (And Be Remembered) It's for the same reason–their comprehensible structures–that stories are easier to remember than a series of points or ideas. Stage fright often stems from fear of making a mistake or forgetting to say something. Telling a story, especially a personal one, doesn't take a lot of memorization or practice; you already know it and you may have already told it dozens of times. Stories are also much "stickier" than facts, words, or even visuals. We're much better (according to one Stanford researcher, 22 times better) at remembering figures, stats, and corporate jargon when it's incorporated into a narrative. So don't ditch your data–just wrap it up in a story. 4. Starting With A Story Will Relax You So, it comes naturally to you, provides structure, and is easy to remember and share. Sounds like a great way to open your presentation, right? The very start of your talk is the time when you're most likely to be nervous or stressed, but it's also when you need to hook your audience. When we tell stories, we're conversational: We smile, use good body language, make eye contact–everything that builds trust with listeners. If you start your presentation like that, you preempt any chance of anxiety or presentation jitters to get the better of you. Instead, your audience immediately starts to give you positive feedback; when you see them smile, react, look engaged, and lean forward in their seats as they listen to your story, your own confidence will inevitably rise.

