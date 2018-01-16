This interactive map shows just how bad the U.S. compares to other countries on paid leave

The U.S. isn’t very competitive with other countries when it comes to taking care of its workers–particularly when it comes to paid parental leave. This interactive world map shows just how poorly America stacks up.

This despite the fact that the Bureau of Labor Statistics finds that 70% of women with children under the age of 18 participate in the labor force and Pew Research reveals that 40% of families have the mom as the primary breadwinner, yet only 14% of private sector workers in the U.S. have access to paid parental leave.

The U.S. has no federal law that guarantees paid family or medical leave. Some states such as California, New Jersey, and Rhode Island have implemented their own. The Trump administration issued a plan for offering six weeks of paid leave for families in its budget proposal in May to be funded by state’s unemployment insurance taxes. A paid family leave proposal was also included in Senate GOP tax bill. This allows employers to claim a credit of as much as 25% of the wages they pay to employees who take time off under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.LD