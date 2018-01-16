Some Sad Men Made A Woman-Free Cut Of “The Last Jedi.” (It’s 46 Minutes Long)

Halloween in the 1980s was tough for young, female Star Wars fans. They could either dress up like a man, don the Cinnabon-sandwich hair of Princess Leia, or go as the gender-free but possibly male-identifying R2-D2. Halloween in 2018, however, will look way different. Your Star Wars-loving daughter now has her choice of the lightsaber-wielding Rey, badass General Leia, Death Star plans-stealing Jyn, plucky Rose, chrome-armored Captain Phasma, and the list goes on. (Classic Leia, and of course all the male characters, are still on the table as well.)

Not everybody is happy about the wave of inclusivity that began in The Force Awakens and has carried over to last year’s The Last Jedi. The pronounced backlash to the new film, which resulted in a petition to render it non-canonical, has now produced a cut of the film that excises its female-centered storylines completely.

According to the entertainment website Pedestrian, men’s rights activists have created a “de-feminized fan edit” of The Last Jedi that, working from a low-quality bootleg shot in a movie theater, includes the following changes:

“Cut out most shots showing female fighters/pilots and female officers commanding people around/having ideas.“

“NO HALDO (sic)! She simply doesn’t exist. Her whole subplot doesn’t exist. The Kamikaze is carried out by Poe . ( = Poe dies.)“

(sic)! She simply doesn’t exist. Her whole subplot doesn’t exist. The Kamikaze is carried out by . ( = Poe dies.)“ “ Leia never scolds, questions nor demotes Poe. He is a respected and very skilled high-ranking member of the resistance.“

never scolds, questions nor demotes Poe. He is a respected and very skilled high-ranking member of the resistance.“ “When there’s a scene where a woman is cut in making some important statement that can be substituted by another statement by a guy, then she gets cut out. Works pretty well actually.“

“Wookie eats the Porg, or at least isn’t interrupted in trying to do so.“

“No green milk.” (What the fuck)

The most telling part of this foolhardy, childish, and deeply misguided endeavor is that what I am dubbing “the James Damore cut” of the longest Star Wars movie to date clocks in at 46 minutes. Removing the women from this movie makes it not a movie at all. Anyone who prefers it this way is clearly less a fan of Star Wars than of gibberish about gentlemen.

