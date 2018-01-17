4 Ways To Trick Your Brain Into Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions

Be honest: How is your progress so far on those New Year’s resolutions you lined up just a few weeks ago? As January wears on and the cold, dreary weather continues for many of us, sticking with your resolutions can quickly start to seem more challenging than you’d expected–and sometimes completely impossible.

If you’ve made and broken countless resolutions in the past and are already struggling this year, don’t give up hope just yet. It simply might be time to take a different approach to your resolutions. Understanding a little bit more about how the brain reacts to rewards and motivations could make the difference between forming a new habit for life and giving into temptation or laziness after a few weeks.

1. Visualize Your Goals

Your brain is programmed to regard any change in your usual habits as a threat and will resort to “survival mode” in response to the increased stress that a new experience brings with it. This instinctive reaction, caused by a rise in your body’s cortisol levels, will literally cause blood to be drawn away from your brain’s prefrontal cortex, which is home to your higher executive functions. These functions are crucial to regulating emotions, thinking creatively, and communicating effectively–often the skills you need most in order to stay motivated to achieve your goals and improve yourself.

Visualization can be a helpful method for overriding this reaction–and it’s exactly what it sounds like: By imagining an experience before it happens, you can make the new scenario seem more familiar to your brain, which will be less likely to approach it as a threat. Researchers have also found that holding an image like this in your mind can have a longer-term effect on your behavior than simply writing out a list, because images follow different neural pathways than do language and conscious reasoning.

If you need a little help getting the hang of visualization, consider compiling a vision board or poster representing all the things you want to achieve in the coming year or month, from getting a pay raise to trying more new recipes. Print some images online–or cut them out from magazines you read–that evoke your goals, then paste them to a sheet of paper or poster that you can keep in view every day. Your vision board won’t just remind you of your goals frequently, it will also help you picture them in your mind more vividly.

Here’s a tip: Start by trying to imagine the hardest resolution first, since this will require the most brain power in order to overcome any temptation to let it slide.