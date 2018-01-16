This 2018 flu map from the CDC shows the insane spread of the virus in every state

Millions of Americans are being infected by strains of the influenza virus this flu season, which is now the most widespread on record since health officials began keeping track in the early 2000s. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created an interactive map that lets you see how the virus is progressing across the country by tracking activity estimates in each state . The color-coded map begins the season ending October 7, 2017, when local flu activity was reported in only two states—Colorado and South Carolina.

From there, you can see the virus spread rapidly week to week throughout the South, the West Coast, and New England. By December, activity is reported in almost every state and deemed “widespread” in six states throughout the South. The most recent data brings us to the week ending January 6, where widespread flu activity is reported in every state except Hawaii and the District of Columbia.

Check out the map here and press play to see the progression. You can also compare this year’s outbreak to past seasons going back to 2003.

