Airbnb has beautiful homes to rent in “sh*thole” countries

After both the Washington Post and New York Times reported that President Trump referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and all 55 countries that fill the continent of Africa as “shithole countries” during discussions about immigration, Airbnb has formulated a rebuttal. According to Fortune, the home-sharing company just launched a $100,000 digital ad campaign promoting listings in those so-called “shitholes” and reviving the #weaccept hashtag that was part of its campaign to support refugees and speak out against Trump’s proposed Muslim ban.

We heard there’s been some expletive-filled interest in Haiti recently. Which reminded us to revisit just how beautiful this country is. And the only thing more inspiring than the land? Its people. #weaccept pic.twitter.com/R69dkKNB3h — Airbnb (@Airbnb) January 13, 2018

Airbnb’s CEO, Brian Chesky, took to Twitter on Friday to point out that 2.7 million Airbnb guests disagreed with Trump’s assessment of Haiti, El Salvador, and countries in Africa. “When we embrace the world, we see its beauty,” he tweeted. Airbnb also sees the countries’ business potential, with Chesky tweeting: “There are currently 75,000 hosts in those markets earning a combined $170 million.”

According to Fortune, Airbnb hopes the ad campaign will “encourage more travelers to visit these special and beautiful places”–and based on some of the properties it’s been sharing, they truly are special and beautiful. In short, we’ll take a trip to these “shitholes” any day.

Things you should know about Morocco: Yes, it really IS in Africa. And contrary to some recent remarks, it really IS this beautiful. But more importantly, it's home to the kindest people who are proud to share their culture. We suggest you take them up on their offer. #weaccept pic.twitter.com/luKdAmc6XO — Airbnb (@Airbnb) January 12, 2018