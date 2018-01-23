This Is What Remote Workers Need Most From Their Bosses

Working remotely is a sought-after perk when it comes to employment, but that doesn’t mean it’s all rainbows and unicorns. Workplace politics can be more frequent and complicated when you work from home, according to research by Joseph Grenny and David Maxfield, coauthors of Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High .

Their new study of 1,153 employees found that 52% of remote workers feel their onsite colleagues don’t treat them equally, 41% believe their colleagues say bad things about them behind their back, and 64% think that colleagues make changes to projects without warning them. Unfortunately, remote employees also have a hard time resolving these problems; 84% say that their concern dragged on for a few days or more, and 47% admit to letting it drag on for a few weeks or more.

The success of co-located teams relies on managers with quality communication skills, says Maxfield. “The fact that people work remotely is not going away, but out of sight can be out of mind,” he says. “While people love the flexibility, leaders need to step up and become more effective.”

Maxfield and Grenny asked employees to share examples of what skilled managers do, and the answers distilled into these seven basic skills:

1. They Have Frequent and Consistent Check-ins

Nearly half of respondents said the most successful managers checked in frequently and regularly with remote employees. “Remote employees don’t get talked to as often,” says Maxfield. “It’s easy to lose track and assume everything is fine.”

While the cadence of the check-ins varied, it’s important that it be consistent, touching base from daily to to twice a week to weekly.

2. They Communicate In Person

Whenever possible, communication should be “high bandwidth,” says Maxfield. “Low is snail mail and high is taking an airplane to be face to face,” he says. “A phone call is better than an email, but it’s better to move from a phone to FaceTime or a GoToMeeting where you can read expressions and see things someone is not saying.”