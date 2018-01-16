U.S. officials want AT&T to cut ties with Huawei over Chinese spying fears

Two congressional aides told Reuters that lawmakers are urging the break amid fears that the data of U.S. users from Huawei devices, such as GPS location, could be shared with the Chinese government. Earlier this month AT&T was reportedly already forced to drop plans to offer its customers Huawei devices after members of Congress lobbied against the plans with federal regulators. In addition to cutting consumer ties with Chinese mobile device makers, lawmakers reportedly want AT&T to stop collaborating with Huawei over 5G network standards as well.MG