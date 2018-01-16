U.S. officials want AT&T to cut ties with Huawei over Chinese spying fears

Two congressional aides told Reuters that lawmakers are urging the break amid fears that the data of U.S. users from Huawei devices, such as GPS location, could be shared with the Chinese government. Earlier this month AT&T was reportedly already forced to drop plans to offer its customers Huawei devices after members of Congress lobbied against the plans with federal regulators. In addition to cutting consumer ties with Chinese mobile device makers, lawmakers reportedly want AT&T to stop collaborating with Huawei over 5G network standards as well.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.