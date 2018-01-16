advertisement
China will block cryptocurrency platforms that allow centralized trading

As cryptocurrencies become more scrutinized by governments around the world, China will crack down on mobile apps and online platforms that allow centralized trading, reports Bloomberg. According to Bloomberg’s sources, the Chinese government will block domestic access to homegrown and offshore centralized trading platforms as well as target companies and individual actors that provide settlement and clearing services for centralized cryptocurrency trading. China has yet to announce the moves publicly.MG

