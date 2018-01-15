Rhode Island just joined the list of the states with net neutrality legislation

Rather than regulate internet service providers outright, and risk getting slapped down for “preempting” federal government authority, the Rhode Island bill, like New York’s, aims to hit ISPs in the pocketbook. If the bills become law, state and local entities would only contract for services from ISPs that uphold the net neutrality principles of no blocking, no throttling, and no paid prioritization (aka fast lanes). Rhode Island joins a growing list of states taking net neutrality into their own hands—some more aggressively than others—after the FCC scrapped its regulations in December. In addition to New York, they include California, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Washington.SC