Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is down and it’s causing Mt. Gox flashbacks

[Photo: courtesy of Wikimedia Commona]

The San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has been down since Wednesday night as what was scheduled to be a brief maintenance period has continued for more than 36 hours, Bloomberg reports.

“We are still working to track down an elusive bug which is holding up launch,” the company said in a Friday status update. “This bug did not appear in our many weeks of testing and only emerged in the production environment.”

The exchange says all funds are secure and that it will offer “a substantial amount of free trading” after the problem is fixed. Some customers are still anxious, with some on social media alluding to the notorious hack and subsequent bankruptcy of the early bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox.

