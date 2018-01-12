Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is down and it’s causing Mt. Gox flashbacks

The San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has been down since Wednesday night as what was scheduled to be a brief maintenance period has continued for more than 36 hours, Bloomberg reports .

“We are still working to track down an elusive bug which is holding up launch,” the company said in a Friday status update. “This bug did not appear in our many weeks of testing and only emerged in the production environment.”

The exchange says all funds are secure and that it will offer “a substantial amount of free trading” after the problem is fixed. Some customers are still anxious, with some on social media alluding to the notorious hack and subsequent bankruptcy of the early bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox.

If the Kraken Exchange isn’t working perfectly when I wake up tomorrow morning, I am calling the FBI to request that they get involved in this situation. Your recent status update is unprofessional and shocking. PS – I am 25+ year lawyer. #kraken @krakensupport @krakenfx — Clay Crawford (@Crawfordtx) January 12, 2018

Top 10 crypto exchange, Kraken, has now been down for 24 hours. Hodlers getting very nervous! There must be billions on the exchange, is this Mt. Gox 2.0? — Rob Stokes (@robstokes) January 12, 2018

