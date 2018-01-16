How Facebook’s News Feed Shift Could Lead To A Big Spike In Xenophobia

After spending much of 2017 acting like a prospective politician, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new persona this past Thursday: Martyr to his own algorithm.

In an interview with the New York Times‘ Mike Isaac, Zuckerberg announced that he was changing Facebook’s algorithm. Facebook’s research had found that the “passive viewing” of news articles and videos stressed or harmed users, Zuckerberg explained. Seeing posts by friends and family in your existing circle is much healthier. So Facebook is adjusting its algorithm accordingly.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that the change would likely result in people spending less time on Facebook. Following those comments, Facebook shares dropped by 4.4% on Friday, and Zuckerberg lost $3.3 billion from his personal fortune. But, Zuckerberg reasoned, the change would be worth it, if his two young children could one day look back on his legacy and “feel like what their father built was good for the world.”

Science says that Zuckerberg might be making a very wrong and very dangerous bet. By removing stories that come from outside users’ close circle of connections, Facebook will likely make the world more divisive, not bring it closer together.

Xenophobia, And The Danger Of Tribes

Xenophobia is the fear of those who are culturally different. In the early days of humanity, it was an extremely useful instinct, since it helped us identify people outside a tribe who could be a threat to its survival.

The antidote to xenophobia is a neurochemical called oxytocin, an empathy drug produced in our brains. It sends us a signal that we should care about someone–that they’re a part of our tribe, and not a threat.

But how do you develop empathy for someone–and thus fight off xenophobia–if you don’t know them already?