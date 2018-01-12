Here’s How Each Late Night Host Responded To Sh*thole-Gate Last Night

Working on a late night talk show in the Trump era means doing a lot of triage. The question on most days is not “How do we cover today’s scandal?” but rather, “Which of today’s several scandals should we cover?” On Thursday, the apex scandal–that Donald Trump reportedly referred to several predominantly non-white countries as “shithole” countries–broke around 5 p.m., forcing a scrum of caffeine-drenched comedy writers to pull together all-new monologue jokes. Although perhaps the bluntest televised critique may have come from CNN’s Don Lemon, who opened up his segment by declaring “The President of the United States is racist,” have a look below at how everyone on the late night talk show circuit handled what we are dubbing “shitholegate.”
