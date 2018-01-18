Where Will 2018 Take The #MeToo Movement?

Just weeks into the New Year, the #MeToo reckoning shows no signs of dying down. We’ve already seen prominent women in Hollywood—the likes of Meryl Streep, Shonda Rhimes, and Reese Witherspoon—spearhead the launch of Time’s Up , which has raised $13 million for a legal defense fund that will help women who face sexual misconduct in blue-collar workplaces.

Until now, the most visible #MeToo stories have been from women in Hollywood, media, and tech. But women who work in the service industry are more vulnerable to sexual misconduct, yet have fewer options when faced with it. In 2018, #MeToo likely won’t just give voice to Hollywood types with clout. Here’s how the movement could shape the lives of women across industries, through changes in policy and culture:

More States Ban The Subminimum Wage

Saru Jayaraman, an advocate for restaurant workers and cofounder of the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United (ROC United), is most optimistic about the One Fair Wage campaign, which seeks to eliminate the subminimum wage and finally garnered the support of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in late October. “We claimed it as the first big, significant policy victory of the ‘Me Too’ moment in any sector,” Jayaraman told me. “This is actually a regulatory change [Cuomo] can make very quickly—in the next few months.”

Many tipped workers in the restaurant industry are paid well below minimum wage, which makes tips their primary source of income. That puts restaurant workers in a difficult position: Turning down or calling out sexual advances from customers could mean foregoing a tip. It comes as little surprise, then, that restaurant workers face some of the highest rates of sexual harassment; the majority of complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which is charged with litigating harassment claims, come from the restaurant industry.

As Jayaraman points out, about 50% of American adults have reportedly worked in the restaurant industry. “What that means is that for millions of young women, this is their first job,” she says. “It’s how they learn what’s acceptable and tolerable in the workplace. I’ve had so many women who are now executives or Hollywood actresses tell me, ‘I’ve been harassed more recently at a job, but I didn’t do anything about it because it was never as bad as when I was a young woman working in restaurants.'”

Cuomo’s decision to eliminate the subminimum wage in New York, Jayaraman believes, could signal a sea change. (To date, only seven states have replaced the subminimum wage with the standard minimum wage.) With this precedent, the measure could pass in both Michigan and D.C., where it will be on the ballot this year. And other states are likely to follow suit soon: This spring, ROC United is hosting a conference at which state legislatures across the country will discuss how to further the One Fair Wage movement in other states.