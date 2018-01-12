Time’s Up, Woody Allen

Louis CK was on the verge of releasing a movie about a Woody Allen-like figure when new revelations about the comedian’s sexual misconduct derailed his career, possibly forever. Fortunes change rather quickly in the post-Weinstein era. But the ultimate Woody Allen-like figure, Allen himself, has been making a movie a year since long before his daughter Dylan Farrow wrote a harrowing account in 2014 of how Allen allegedly molested her as a child. The uninterrupted streak continues to this day.

Lately, there have been some signs that Allen’s time might finally be up.

On Wednesday night, HuffPo published an open letter from Mira Sorvino, who won an Oscar in 1996 for her supporting role in Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite. Addressing the letter to Farrow, Sorvino expressed support for her, regret over working with Allen, and sorrow for not speaking out sooner. Her letter arrived on the same day Greta Gerwig also expressed regret over working with Allen, on 2012’s To Rome With Love, and pledged to never do so again.

Their voices suggest there is less reticence for stars to denounce or mock Allen. Are more condemnations to come? And if so, will audiences follow suit? The filmmaker’s financiers may be asking themselves this question too. Allen’s latest, Wonder Wheel was rebuffed by critics and has performed miserably at the domestic box office, racking up just $1.4 million in seven weeks of limited release–a dismal showing, even in the context of Allen’s famously spotty track record. There has long been a toxic aura surrounding the legendary director, who just turned 82, only now it may finally have become impossible to ignore or scrub away.

Like many people, it took Gerwig a long time to arrive at an unequivocally negative position on Allen. She drew some criticism after Sunday’s Golden Globes for deflecting the oft-asked question of how she feels about him. She ended up in tears on NPR’s Fresh Air last fall, trying to find a way to honor an accuser in the post-Weinstein climate without completely disavowing her former hero. In contrast, Gerwig’s To Rome with Love costar Ellen Page minced zero words last fall when asked about appearing in that film. She called it the biggest mistake of her career.

“I am ashamed I did this,” she wrote on Facebook. “I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.'”

Much has changed since Gerwig and Page appeared in To Rome with Love five years ago. Anybody familiar with Allen has known for decades that he married his own adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, and that his movies often feature ineffectual Allen surrogates lusting after inappropriately young nymphs of mystic charm. But in 2014, after her father received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, Dylan Farrow wrote an open letter published in The New York Times, in which she brought allegations that had first emerged in 1993 back to the forefront of the cultural conversation. Lines were drawn. Every actor affiliated with Allen was soon asked to comment on Farrow’s letter. (Scarlett Johansson: “It would be ridiculous for me to make any kind of assumption one way or the other.” Diane Keaton: “I believe my friend.”) Since there was no resolution, many fans and actors just quietly made the decision that it was okay not to believe Farrow. Allen went on to release three new films and an Amazon TV series.