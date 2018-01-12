Time’s Up, Woody Allen

UPDATE: Hours after Fast Company published this article, actor Rebecca Hall announced that she is ‘profoundly sorry’ for appearing in Woody Allen’s next film, A Rainy Day In New York, and that she has donated her full salary to Time’s Up, the anti-sexual harassment initiative. Previously, actors David Krumholtz and Griffin Newman, who also appear in Allen’s forthcoming film, made similar announcements, with Krumholtz donating his salary to Time’s Up, and Newman donating his to RAINN, an anti-sexual assault organization.

SECOND UPDATE: ActorTimothée Chalamet, who also stars in Woody Allen’s next film, released a statement on Monday, the crux of which is: “I have been asked in a few interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end I’m going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN.” Louis CK was on the verge of releasing a movie about a Woody Allen-like figure when new revelations about the comedian’s sexual misconduct derailed his career, possibly forever. Fortunes change rather quickly in the post-Weinstein era. But the ultimate Woody Allen-like figure, Allen himself, has been making a movie a year since long before his daughter Dylan Farrow wrote a harrowing account in 2014 of how Allen allegedly molested her as a child. The uninterrupted streak continues to this day. Lately, there have been some signs that Allen’s time might finally be up. On Wednesday night, HuffPo published an open letter from Mira Sorvino, who won an Oscar in 1996 for her supporting role in Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite. Addressing the letter to Farrow, Sorvino expressed support for her, regret over working with Allen, and sorrow for not speaking out sooner. Her letter arrived on the same day Greta Gerwig also expressed regret over working with Allen, on 2012’s To Rome With Love, and pledged to never do so again. Their voices suggest there is less reticence for stars to denounce or mock Allen. Are more condemnations to come? And if so, will audiences follow suit? The filmmaker’s financiers may be asking themselves this question too. Allen’s latest, Wonder Wheel was rebuffed by critics and has performed miserably at the domestic box office, racking up just $1.4 million in seven weeks of limited release–a dismal showing, even in the context of Allen’s famously spotty track record. There has long been a toxic aura surrounding the legendary director, who just turned 82, only now it may finally have become impossible to ignore or scrub away. Like many people, it took Gerwig a long time to arrive at an unequivocally negative position on Allen. She drew some criticism after Sunday’s Golden Globes for deflecting the oft-asked question of how she feels about him. She ended up in tears on NPR’s Fresh Air last fall, trying to find a way to honor an accuser in the post-Weinstein climate without completely disavowing her former hero. In contrast, Gerwig’s To Rome with Love costar Ellen Page minced zero words last fall when asked about appearing in that film. She called it the biggest mistake of her career.

When Amazon announced Allen’s next movie last fall, it was met with a baseball-stadium wave of eye rolls. A Rainy Day In New York stars Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning–25 and 19 years old, respectively–with Fanning reportedly portraying a 15-year-old in a sexual relationship with a character played by Jude Law (who is 45). Given the conversation of the past several months, those actors are guaranteed to face tough questions from reporters when it’s time to promote the film later this year. So too can executives at Amazon Studios, which ousted its CEO last fall over sexual harassment claims. Short of a confession, there’s no way to convince people that Allen has done the worst of what he’s been accused of. All the information is out there. He’s been the pinnacle of the debate on separating the art from the artist for decades, as Louis CK can attest. Whether it’s okay to still enjoy his classic movies is a personal decision any fan must make for themselves. Whether we continue allowing this person to make movies in this climate, rather than allocating resources elsewhere, should be decided in the court of public opinion. At this point, the public appears to be at the tipping point of saying, “Of course you have to say no to Woody Allen films.”