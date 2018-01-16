On Second Thought, You Should Maybe Talk Less In Meetings

The conventional wisdom is clear and–on its face–totally sensible: If you’re trying to make a name for yourself in your company, you need to contribute during team meetings. Speaking up and sharing your opinions is a surefire way to get noticed. You don’t want to disappear and give the impression you’ve got nothing meaningful to add.

advertisement

That much is basically true. You really do need to contribute often enough that people realize you’re there and bring something useful to the table. But there’s a chance you’re overdoing it. Related: Three Strategies For Introverts To Speak Up In Meetings More Isn’t Always Better You might think that the ideal way to contribute is to say something whenever you have an idea or comment that’s even the least bit good. In other words, the bar for voicing your thoughts is fairly low, largely because you assume (even subconsciously) that your bosses and coworkers will mentally tally up all the positive contributions you make. It’s not that you believe quantity necessarily trumps quality, just that the more generally helpful things you say, the better. But research on the so-called “presenter’s paradox” says differently. As the authors of a 2011 study put it, “mildly favorable information dilutes the impact of highly favorable information.” While the researchers looked primarily at marketing presentations, it hints at a psychological pattern that may well carry over into other contexts, too. When other people evaluate you, they generally don’t add up each positive contribution. Think about it: That would be a pretty exhausting mental undertaking. Instead, they’re trying to form an overall impression of you, which means they’re more likely to average the quality of the things you say. Throwing out two great ideas and then three mediocre ones brings down your overall “score.” You’re better off focusing on those two brilliant ideas and leaving the just-okay ones out. Related: How 12 Companies Make Meetings Memorable, Effective, And Short

advertisement