New Kenzo Film Celebrates Artistic Muse With Original Karen O Song

Who: Kenzo, Ana Lily Amirpour, Karen O

Why we care: In this, the sixth short film in an impressive series delivered by Kenzo creative directors (and Fast Company Most Creative People honorees) Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, we’re treated to a mesmerizing mix of visuals and music, yet it’s certainly one of the more traditional in the series. Of course by traditional, I mean as fashion-inspired short films go. Whereas Spike Jonze’s batsh*t awesome dance and Carrie Brownstein’s social media culture commentary broke the mold, “Yo! My Saint” manages to be very, very good, even without delivering any surprises.JB