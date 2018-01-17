Why January Is Your Least Productive Month And What To Do About It

January can be a bit of a buzzkill. You’re coming off of the fun of the holidays. Depending on your location, winter is firmly entrenched with cold temps, snow, and ice. And daylight hours are in short supply. What’s to love?

You might think the dreary conditions would cause us to throw ourselves into work. Not so, finds a study by the data collaboration software provider Redbooth. In fact, January is our least productive month. We complete just 7.2% of our yearly tasks (it should be 8.33% if you do the math), and February is negligibly better at 7.6%.

Instead of simply bundling up and waiting out the slump, here are four things you can do to boost your productivity or take advantage of the downtime.

1. Focus On Self-Care

Being productive means understanding your strengths, and January should be a time to make your schedule less about what you want to get done, and more about who you want to become, says Tyler Scott, lead pastor of Community Presbyterian Church in Danville, Calif.

“When our emotional tank is full, we are most productive and operate at our best,” he says. “Identify five things that replenish you. For me it’s prayer, family time, satisfying work, being connected to a small group, and exercise.”

Let go of the things that deplete your life, such as social media, toxic relationships, or unhealthy habits. “If we’re not intentional with how we want to spend our time, we will instead drift into a life that is overwhelmed, exhausted, over-scheduled and unproductive,” says Scott.

2. Identify Your Priorities

Get clear on where you’re headed by setting priorities based on the results you want to accomplish this year, says leadership consultant Doug Ringer. “Limit yourself to three priorities,” he says. “If you have more than three priorities, you have none.”