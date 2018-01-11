Report: An FBI forensics expert called Apple a bunch of “jerks”

FBI forensic expert Stephen Flatley made it clear what he—and perhaps the FBI—thinks of Apple’s nearly impossible-to-crack phones. At the the International Conference on Cyber Security on Wednesday, Flatley called the company “jerks” (very well paid jerks, of course) for making his job harder by making iPhones hard to crack. According to Motherboard , Flatley went on to complain that Apple recently made password guesses slower, changing the hash iterations from 10,000 to 10,000,000.

Flatley’s name-calling came a day after FBI Director Christopher Wray called encryption an “urgent public safety issue,” renewing the bureau’s war against encryption, which started in 2016 when it asked the company to help it crack an iPhone belonging to one of two people involved in a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.

“At what point is it just trying to one-up things and at what point is it to thwart law enforcement?” Flatley reportedly said. “Apple is pretty good at evil genius stuff.” Guess Austin Powers found his new archenemy.

H/T SlashdotML