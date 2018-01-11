Apple’s original TV programming slate is getting packed

The latest show Apple has snapped up is called See, reports Deadline. The original program is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and is reportedly about “an epic, world-building drama set in the future.” See is just the latest addition to Apple’s rumored line-up of content the company will presumably use to take on Netflix and Amazon in the future (when that will happen is anyone’s guess). Here’s a rundown of all Apple’s original programming shows rumored to be underway: