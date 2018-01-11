advertisement
Apple’s original TV programming slate is getting packed

The latest show Apple has snapped up is called Seereports Deadline. The original program is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and is reportedly about “an epic, world-building drama set in the future.” See is just the latest addition to Apple’s rumored line-up of content the company will presumably use to take on Netflix and Amazon in the future (when that will happen is anyone’s guess). Here’s a rundown of all Apple’s original programming shows rumored to be underway:

  • See, a futuristic world-building drama
  • Are You Sleeping, a psychological thriller
  • Home, a reality series about the world’s best-designed houses
  • Amazing Stories: a revival of the 1985 Steven Spielberg sci-fi series
  • an untitled space drama from the Battlestar Galactica reboot producer
  • an untitled drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

