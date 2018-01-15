This Service Is Just For Women Who Want To Be Digital Nomads

“Dear Boss,” the letter begins. “Working remotely isn’t like going on vacation, it’s a way to increase employee morale, creativity, performance, and passion. It also allows for ‘outside the box’ experiences that provide new market insights.”

This letter, helpfully provided by brand-new startup Behere, is designed to help the harried employee who dreams of busting out of the confines of their cubicle to work and live in another country make a compelling case to their boss to let them do it. Behere offers the stats to back it up including the tantalizing twin carrots of a promise of productivity (93% of employees are more productive outside of the office because there are fewer distractions) and cost savings (an average $11,000 a year per flexible employee), according to the latest report by Global Workplace Analytics.

The concept of digital nomads is over 20 years old, and the recent surge of popularity for living and working abroad has led some companies to capitalize on the fact that most people don’t want to do the legwork required to make their living elsewhere. Startups like Roam, Outsite, and Remote Year offer varying degrees of handholding for digital nomad wannabes including accommodations and access to coworking sites. Behere aims to do all that and more–for women only.

It’s the brainchild of cofounder and CEO Meesen Brown, who’s been wander-working since 2015 after leaving a job in corporate finance and doing a stint at a nonprofit in Australia. At the latter company, she recalls, “Working alongside an amazing team of strong women, I felt inspired,” which prompted her to rethink the trajectory of her career. “I realized the best way for me to grow–both personally and professionally–was to work and learn while traveling around the world.”

She wasn’t alone. In her travels, Brown encountered other women who were meeting the not insignificant challenge of reconstructing a worklife outside their home country. And there was an opportunity to serve more. A 2016 PwC survey of 9,000 women in more than 70 countries revealed that a majority (71%) of female millennials want to work abroad during their career.