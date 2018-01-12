Here’s What Happened When I Drank Mushroom Coffee For A Month

It’s no surprise that caffeine is considered to be the world’s most widely consumed psychoactive substance. Think about its well-known benefits, including heightening focus, and its lesser-known advantages like delaying aging and reducing risk of cognitive decline , depression , and cancer. But caffeine isn’t everyone’s best friend. In fact, our favorite productivity fuel can actually trigger some pretty terrible side effects in some people–like anxiety, rapid and irregular heartbeat, restlessness, sleeplessness, gastrointestinal upset, and a host of other health issues .

I quit coffee six months ago. I only ever drank one or two cups of coffee a day, but I had started to notice that my anxiety levels were highest in the morning, soon after I had my morning cup. It’s no wonder that my anxiety peaked then. Coffee stimulates our adrenal glands, triggering the release of cortisol, the stress hormone.

Once I stopped drinking coffee, I noticed that the panic I would feel immediately after drinking coffee dissipated. This isn’t to say that my anxiety was cured, but it returned to baseline levels. The bad news? I definitely experienced headaches from caffeine withdrawal, but given that I was more of a mild coffee drinker, these subsided after a few days.

Still, after about a full six coffee-free months, something made me come crawling back. Perhaps coffee’s intoxicating smell, or the comfort in the familiar morning routine. Either way, I (sort of) relapsed.

Because I’m into trying weird holistic things, instead of going back to the regular stuff, I ordered instant mushroom coffee. I’d seen medicinal mushrooms becoming more popular over the last year, on wellness blogs, like MindBodyGreen and Well+Good, and wanted to give it a try. Mushroom coffee is just regular ground coffee with powders from medicinal mushrooms (it doesn’t taste like mushrooms at all, and the prep is the same as regular coffee). The coffee I bought at Whole Foods contained a blend of certified organic and fair-trade 100% Arabica coffee with endurance-boosting cordyceps, calming chaga, and lion’s mane mushroom extracts, which is thought to have cognitive-enhancing properties. I have been drinking it virtually every day for a month, and counting.

