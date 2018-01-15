3 Ways Even Cash-Strapped Startups Can Do More Good In 2018

“My business will donate more money once I’m better off,” is something I’ve heard over the years from entrepreneurs, and at times, I have said it myself. This past year, I’ve learned that there are many more ways to give—and not just in the monetary sense.

This fall, I took a trip to Brazil and I was introduced to Neide Santos, founder of Vida Corrida, an organization that helps kids stay safe through organized sports in one of São Paulo’s most dangerous barrios. As Neide told me her story, my heart broke. She had lost both her husband and one son to gun violence in Capão Redondo, Brazil and started the organization to save children from a similar fate. I wondered how my business and many others could help them even if we didn’t have thousands of dollars at our fingertips to donate.

Volunteer Your Time to Organizations in Need

At 7am, Neide’s son picked me up from Sao Paulo and we went together to Capão Redondo, a barrio in which gun violence is a rising concern and daily occurrence. Looking out the window, there wasn’t a child to be found playing in the street. We drove to a park far out of the city. Getting out of the car, I saw dozens of children running, laughing, and playing. Talking to Neide, she explained that Vida Corrida hosts organized times for children to get together and learn through running, play, and participating in group sports together. Talking to a mother who was volunteering, she explained that this was one of the only times her son was able to get out and exercise because of the condition of the neighborhood.

There are seventeen volunteers at Vida Corrida. They volunteer their time to help the children, asking nothing in return. The organization wouldn’t be possible without the time of its volunteers and a time donation can be just as beneficial as funds. As a volunteer, you can help an organization in a variety of ways, from helping with administrative tasks to organizing and running new programs.

“Anyone can change the world for someone by volunteering.” said Santos explaining that volunteering gives both to the volunteer and the recipient. If you’re looking for a way to give back but your budget doesn’t allow you to, volunteer with an organization in need. Whether you are passionate about helping children or animals, there are hundreds of thousands of organizations that could benefit from as little as a day of your time. Like Vida Corrida, these organizations count on the support of their volunteers to function.

Donating Expertise