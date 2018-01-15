3 Ways Even Cash-Strapped Startups Can Do More Good In 2018

“My business will donate more money once I’m better off.” It’s something I’ve heard from fellow entrepreneurs and have sometimes said myself. But over the past year or so I’ve learned there are many more ways to give–and not just in a monetary sense.

This fall I took a trip to Brazil and I was introduced to Neide Santos, founder of Vida Corrida, an organization that helps kids stay safe through organized sports in one of São Paulo’s most dangerous barrios. As Santos told me her story, my heart broke. She had lost both her husband and one son to gun violence and started the organization to save children from similar fates. I wondered how my business–and many others–could help organizations like this one, even if we don’t have thousands of dollars at our fingertips to donate.

1. Volunteer Your Time

At 7 a.m., Neide’s son picked me up from São Paulo and we went together to Capão Redondo, a barrio in which gun violence is a rising concern and daily occurrence. Looking out the window, there wasn’t a child to be found playing in the street. We drove to a park far out of the city. Getting out of the car, I saw dozens of children running, laughing, and playing.

Neide explained to me that Vida Corrida hosts organized times for children to get together and learn through running, play, and participating in group sports together. I spoke to a mother who was volunteering, and she told me this was one of the only times her son was able to get out and exercise because of the condition of the neighborhood. Vida Corrida is a small organization; it’s made up of 17 volunteers altogether. They give their time to help the children, asking nothing in return. There are countless programs and organizations like Vida Corrida for which donating time is just as crucial as funds. As a volunteer, you can help out in numerous ways, from pitching in with administrative tasks to organizing and running new programs.

“Anyone can change the world for someone by volunteering,” Santos says, adding that volunteering gives both to the volunteer and the recipient. If you’re looking for a way to give back but your budget doesn’t allow you to, look for ways to volunteer your time instead. And it needn’t be an intensive commitment; many organizations can benefit from as little as a single day of your time–and in fact count on this type of support to stay up and running.

2. Donate Your Expertise

Another way your startup or small business can help is by providing expertise to philanthropic causes. After experiencing Vida Corrida in action, I’m committing my marketing agency to help out with copywriting free of charge.