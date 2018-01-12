Want A More Innovative Company? Simple: Hire A More Diverse Workforce

Companies may have somewhat fluffy reasons for hiring and promoting diverse workforces. A mix of skin colors, genders, and sexual orientations looks good in marketing photo shoots and presents a brand as representing modern America’s rainbow coalition. But diversity is important for another big reason, according to new research: It helps businesses to become more innovative and more successful. “There is a business case for diversity,” says Richard Warr, a professor of finance at North Carolina State University and coauthor of the research. “It’s not just about trying to be nice. It’s good for business. It not only helps in terms of perception. It actually produces better outcomes.”

The study looks at the performance of 3,000 publicly traded companies in the years 2001-2014 across nine measures of diversity. That includes whether firms have women and minority group CEOs, whether they promote women and people of color to “profit and loss responsibilities,” whether they have positive policies on gay and lesbian employees (say, offering benefits to domestic partners), and whether they have programs to hire disabled employees.

Companies are marked down for diversity failures: For example if they paid fines for discrimination or they hired no women to their boards. The researchers judge innovativeness from patent and patent citation data and the number of new products companies announced over the time period. And they normalize the results for company size, presuming that larger companies file more patents and produce more new products than smaller ones.