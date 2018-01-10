Is your box of Junior Mints half-empty or half-full? A court may soon decide

Irate candy fans have filed a federal class-action lawsuit claiming Junior Mints puts too much air and not enough candy in its boxes. The original suit was filed by Biola Daniel in New York City , who claims that when she threw down $1.49 for a box of Junior Mints at the Duane Reade pharmacy, she got a box that was 40% air–and 100% annoying.

She filed suit claiming that the so-called “slack fill” was depriving her of deliciousness. “The size of the product’s boxes in comparison to the volume of the candy contained therein makes it appear to plaintiff and class members that they are buying more than what is actually being sold,” said the 36-page complaint, according to USA Today.

Turns out the gripe is pretty common as two other ticked off candy lovers have now joined the complaint. Junior Mints, which are made by Tootsie Roll Industries, has countered that slack filling the boxes protects the candy from getting smooshed. Plus, since it lists the net weight on the box, no one should be deceived. It also claims the plaintiffs have failed to show their damages.

Don’t broken hearts and unvanquished sweet tooths count for anything these days?ML