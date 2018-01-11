Well + Good Wants To Help Hygge Your Home

Cofounders Alexia Brue and Melisse Gelula dug deep into tides like “Self-care is essential, not an indulgence,” which extolled the benefits of bath time and knitting. “Bringing the fitness studio home” revealed that group fitness has paved the way for indoor sweat sessions, and “High-tech sleep science arrives in the bedroom” discussed smart mattresses and sleep trackers like S+ by ResMed and Emfit.

But the 2018 trend that perhaps said it all was, “Home decor goes woo woo.” “Wellness has infiltrated everyone’s lives,” Gelula tells Fast Company exclusively from their Union Square offices in Manhattan. “It used to be what’s in your cupboards or what’s in your bathroom, and now it’s come out of the cupboards and into every room of the house.”

Well+Good isn’t just commenting from the cozy sidelines: It’s taking action, announcing today that the brand is launching its Good Home vertical, which lends serious consideration to topics like crystals, indoor plants, and the art of making a stylish and Instagram-worthy bed.

“People are looking for permission to unplug, ways to get off technology, chill out more, and so we started noticing that whenever we did things that brought easy access to meditation or yoga studio vibes into the home, people really like that,” explains Gelula, who acknowledges her home category’s humble bath caddy and scented candle beginnings. For launch, they have partnered with mega brand Ikea on a bedroom challenge content series. In addition, the site will roll out at least five features a week on how the home has become a place of empowerment for women, as well as behind-the-scenes healthy tours with fit-fluencers Nicole Berrie and Taryn Toomey. Well+Good has also enlisted such healthy home gurus as Athena Calderone, who will serve as guest editor for the month of January, and detox expert Sophia Ruan Gushée to further their credibility.

The site already boasts an active audience of 8 million monthly unique visitors, 1.2 million social media followers, and 800,000 newsletter subscribers, but its existing home coverage is what’s causing the most fervor. A December Wabi Sabi decluttering home style piece on the Japanese concept of beauty in the perfectly imperfect had 21,000 entrances in the first 24 hours, while an Instagram pronunciation guide on hygge, the Danish concept of coziness, has nearly 80,000 views (50,000 people viewed it in the first 24 hours). Home, then, became an obvious next frontier for Brue and Gelula to get more eyeballs on their site, though they have been covering it moderately since their 2010 launch. Well+Good readers are 93% more likely to be the first to use the latest home improvement products, and are 62% more likely to advise others on home decorating, according to an April 2017 comScore report.

The brand’s movement into home speaks to larger cultural trends, too: According to the latest Allied Market Research report, the global home decor market is expected to garner $664 billion dollars by 2020, registering a 4.2% growth rate between 2015 to 2020. This is only fueled by HomeAdvisor’s 2017 True Cost Survey research, which says the average homeowner has spent nearly 60% more on home projects over the past 12 months than in the year prior, many of whom are millennials.