Michelle Williams Is Reportedly Worth 1,500% Less Than Mark Wahlberg To Sony

The acclaimed actress took a small per-diem fee for “All the Money in the World” reshoots. Wahlberg, meanwhile, got another fat paycheck.

[Photo: Fabio Lovino/Sony Pictures]
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

Back in November, the Washington Post reported that Michelle Williams would only be receiving a fraction of the salary Mark Wahlberg would be getting for reshoots of the suddenly Kevin Spacey-free All the Money In the World. Yesterday evening, USA Today broke a story about exactly what that fraction is–1/1,500th–and now people are pissed.

In December, director Ridley Scott told USA Today that the reshoots were relatively affordable because “everyone did it for nothing.” Yesterday’s story, however, shows that Williams agreed to work for only a per diem of $200 (ultimately totaling $1,000) while Wahlberg’s agents apparently held out for a bigger fee. Although Williams is on the record (with USA Today) as having agreed to work cheap out of appreciation for the massive effort Scott and the studios involved were undertaking, it seems odd that the four-time Oscar nominee’s agents did not renegotiate following Wahlberg’s payday. (Both Wahlberg and Williams are represented by William Morris Entertainment.

A lot of performers and creators were on Williams’s side online:

But obviously, there were also the inevitable detractors.

