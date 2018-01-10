This coworking space just added a new perk–private jets

WeWork has a gym, The Wing has on-demand blowouts, and WorkHouse NYC offers members access to a landscaped rooftop, but Servcorp has something even better: private jets.

The flexible workspace with outposts around the globe is tapping into its members’ business-travel needs, and giving them the perks to help get them wherever business takes them. It partnered with a slate of travel companies to help members get where they need to go, including a travel agent service, the itinerary masters at In the Know Experiences, and, yep, access to a private jet thanks to a partnership with JetSmarter, the so-called Uber for Jets.

While those are great perks, Servcorp’s facilities still don’t come close to the Hubud coworking spac–which wins every coworking space competition simply because it is in Bali.ML